NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Central City Wednesday (Nov. 23)

According to NOPD, just before 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. near Jackson Ave. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time as the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

