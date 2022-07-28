NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed near the Hollygrove area, New Orleans Police have arrested a man and a teenager detectives believe were to be involved with his death.

The NOPD reports that 28-year-old Roderick Matthews and a 15-year-old male were taken into custody for their believed roles in the July 18 homicide.

Police say just before 8:30 on the morning of the shooting, detectives responded to a call of shots fired in the 8300 block of Nelson Street in the Leonidas neighborhood. It was there that officers found the body of a man, later identified as 24-year-old Conrad Nobel, unresponsive from a single gunshot wound. Nobel was pronounced dead on the scene.

While Matthews and the juvenile have both been charged with second-degree murder, police have not released information surrounding a motive, or the moments that led up to the shooting. Both suspects were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center where they also face charges of armed robbery stemming from a separate incident.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD’s Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.