NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Detectives began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East on Friday night.
Just after 9:30, the New Orleans Police Department was notified of the shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Initial reports show a man had been shot and was transported to an area hospital by EMS. The victim’s age and medical condition were unclear.
Details surrounding a suspect and motive were unavailable in the early stages of the investigation.
The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.
