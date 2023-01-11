Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a person wanted for a stabbing in the Central Business District.

According to the NOPD, on Jan 5, officers say the unknown subject reportedly stabbed a man in the face in the 100 block of Carondelet Street with an unknown object. It is not known if the victim went to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the suspect is known to frequent that area.

Anyone with information as to the identity and whereabouts of this subject or additional information about this incident is asked to call Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.