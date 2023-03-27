NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Iberville neighborhood sent a man to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., NOPD officers responded to the corner of Bienville and Treme Streets where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504)658-5858.

