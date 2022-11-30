NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Central City area Wednesday night that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the NOPD, just after 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District officers at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

