NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in New Orleans East left a man wounded Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said just before 5 p.m., NOPD responded to the intersection of Lake Forest and Read Boulevards on a reported aggravated battery by shooting.

When they arrived, officers said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital by car but there is no update on his condition.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information should call Seventh District Officers at (504)658-6070.