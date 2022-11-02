NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Bywater early Wednesday morning.

According to the NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened in the 2600 block of St. Claude Ave. around 1:59 a.m.

Initial reports show that a man sustained gunshot wounds to his body. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The condition of the man is unknown at the time.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the incident and searching for possible suspects. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the NOPD 5th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6050.

