NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Central City Sunday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just before 11:00 p.m., the NOPD was notified after a man arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition has not been released.

Officers determined the shooting happened at the corner of Felicity Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine the possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

