NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in Algiers Wednesday night. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight at the intersection of Elmyra Avenue and De Armas Street.

Police say that initial reports show that a man arrived at a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound(s).The NOPD has not released information on the condition of the victim.

Police are still investigating and looking into what led up to the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the NOPD 4th District Police by calling (504) 658-6040.