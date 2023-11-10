NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in a New Orleans East neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 10.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Laine Avenue.

Police say a man walked into the road at the same time an SUV was traveling up the road. He was hit and died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact the NOPD’s Traffic Fatality investigators at (504)-658-6205.

