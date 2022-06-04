NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in New Orleans East after police say a man was found dead lying in the grass.
Around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, Seventh District officers received a call regarding the victim. When police arrived, they found the man had been fatally shot.
The man’s identity has not yet been released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.
Details regarding a suspect and a motive were unclear in the early stages of the investigation. The case has been classified as a homicide.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Homicide Detective M. Guirreri at 504-658-5300.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.
