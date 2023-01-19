NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars and facing several charges after the New Orleans Police Department discovered him taking a nap inside of a stolen vehicle.
On Friday (Jan.13) officers say they noticed a black Hyundai Sonata with no license plate and self-applied tinted windows, parked in a St. Bernard neighborhood at the corner of Senate Street and Paris Avenue.
As they approached the vehicle, they discovered the subject, identified as 24-year-old Alquan Johnson, asleep inside with a firearm on the console. Investigations determined the Hyundai was stolen on Jan. 3 from the 3000 block of Burgundy St.
In an attempt to arrest, Johnson allegedly fought officers and fled the scene before being taken into custody soon after. Johnson now faces charges:
- Resisting an officer
- Simple escape
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm
- Illegal possession of a stolen vehicle
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.