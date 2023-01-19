NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars and facing several charges after the New Orleans Police Department discovered him taking a nap inside of a stolen vehicle.

On Friday (Jan.13) officers say they noticed a black Hyundai Sonata with no license plate and self-applied tinted windows, parked in a St. Bernard neighborhood at the corner of Senate Street and Paris Avenue.

As they approached the vehicle, they discovered the subject, identified as 24-year-old Alquan Johnson, asleep inside with a firearm on the console. Investigations determined the Hyundai was stolen on Jan. 3 from the 3000 block of Burgundy St.

PHOTO: The New Orleans Police Department

In an attempt to arrest, Johnson allegedly fought officers and fled the scene before being taken into custody soon after. Johnson now faces charges:

Resisting an officer

Simple escape

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of a stolen vehicle

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

