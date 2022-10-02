NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police began investigating a traffic crash near the Fairgrounds that one person dead on Sunday (Oct. 2) evening.

Early reports from the NOPD say officers were called to the 2700 block of Paris Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Police say a man died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

Other details surrounding the crash were not immediately available in the initial stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

