NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East. Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive.

A man of unknown age was found at the location by police with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a little while later according to the NOPD.

The NOPD is investigating what led up to the incident. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the official cause of death with an autopsy. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.