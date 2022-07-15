NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, the New Orleans Police Department released information on a homicide investigation that began late Thursday night. According to the police, the shooting happened near Broadmoor just before midnight.

Reports show that police responded to the report of a man down in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street around 11:58 p.m. When officers arrived at the location, they found an unresponsive man with an “undetermined number of gunshot wounds.”

NOPD says that the man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. There is no word on what led up to the incident. The identity of the man has not been released. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the NOPD Sixth District investigators by calling 504-658-6060 or emailing nopd6thdistrict@nola.gov.