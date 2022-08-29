NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. The New Orleans Police Department says the victim showed up at the hospital

According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there. At this time, the exact location of the shooting is not known.

The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.