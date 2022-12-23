NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Venetian Isles claimed a man’s life Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 7 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street on a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the deceased victim’s name after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

