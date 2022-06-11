NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a shooting Downtown left a victim dead Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened near the corner of S. Rampart and Lafayette at about 7:00.

NOPD said a number of suspects approached a man at the location and they all began firing shots at the victim.

The man was found dead on the scene, according to police.

No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Eighth District officers at 504) 658-6080.