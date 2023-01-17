Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the French Quarter is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department.

On New Year’s Day at about 6:30 p.m., surveillance cameras in the 700 block of St. Louis Street captured 45-year-old Philip Wilson Jr. at a nearby business. Using security footage, detectives identified Wilson and issued an arrest warrant on charges of simple burglary.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

