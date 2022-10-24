NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Monday morning, (Oct. 24), there was a heavy police presence in a neighborhood in Gentilly. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man barricaded himself inside a residence located in the 5400 block of Seminary Pl.

WGNO-TV news teams were near the scene at Press and Odin streets, just a few blocks away from the home where officials say the man is threatening to harm himself.

The SWAT team and negotiators have been at the scene since before 2:00 a.m.

The NOPD urges people around the area to stay inside their homes. Parts of Press Street will be closed and the NOPD will be rerouting drivers in the area.

