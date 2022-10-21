NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods area that sent a man to the hospital Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Gannon Road and North I-10 Service Road. Investigations revealed a man wounded by gunfire showed up at a hospital by private vehicle.

The victim’s condition has not been released and no further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

