NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward. According to the NOPD, deputies received a call reporting that a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after arriving at a local hospital. Police say that the call came in just before midnight.

Through investigation, detectives learned that the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Deslonde Street. The NOPD says that the man was shot in the face and in the arm. The identity and condition of the man is unknown at the time. Police have not released any information on what led up to the incident.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.