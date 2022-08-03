The NOPD said they received reports that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body in the 10000 block of Roger Drive.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East. The NOPD said they received reports that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body in the 10000 block of Roger Drive.

Reports show that the man arrived at a local hospital to be treated. The identity of the victim is unknown along with his current condition. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.