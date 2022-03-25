NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested 36-year-old Jahari J. Levy Sr. in connection with an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1300 block of Lesseps Street.

According to NOPD, Levy Sr. was arrested on March 25, 2022.

Through investigation, NOPD Fifth District detectives developed and identified Levy as the perpetrator in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant.

Officers located and apprehended Levy in a residence in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany.

During the search, officers located and seized two firearms and a ski mask.

Levy was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count each of aggravated battery, theft, simple battery, and domestic abuse charges including battery, child endangerment, and battery of a dating partner.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.