NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two victims were sexually assaulted in two separate incidents at Tulane and Loyola in the past week.

According to police, the most recent assault happened at Tulane University. Police say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the “sharp residence hall.” The victim was a woman and she told police that she was followed into the bathroom by a male acquaintance. The woman asked the individual to leave but he did not and continued to follow and sexually assault her.

Another similar incident happened a few days before, just next door. According to Loyola police, a female student was sexually assaulted early Sunday morning. Reports show that the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. when the victim was assaulted by a male inside a residence hall. Officers said that the male suspect wasn’t a student at Loyola, but knew the victim.

The identity of the suspects in the incidents has not been identified by police. Both of the incidents are still under investigation.