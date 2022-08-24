NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A male victim was killed in Hollygrove on Wednesday morning according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD reported they began investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place around 7:30 a.m.

Reports show that when police arrived at the location they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The NOPD was able to detain someone from the incident for questioning. Police have not released any other information on the incident.

Police are still investigating what led up to the incident. Anyone with information on the crime can contact the NOPD 2nd District by calling (504) 658-6020.