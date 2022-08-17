NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East. According to police, a male victim was shot in the leg in the 3900 block of Downman Road.

This is the second shooting that has happened near Chef Mentuer Highway in a two-week span. On August 7, a 25-year-old man was found dead at the same location. The Orleans Coroner’s Office reported that the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound.

Reports show the initial call was received just before 9:00 a.m. The victim, of unknown age, was taken to a hospital by EMS to be treated. The identity and condition of the victim are unknown at the time. The NOPD urges drivers to stay away from the area and seek alternate routes. The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.