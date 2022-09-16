NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East. According to police, a male victim was shot in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 7:00 a.m. The NOPD did not release the identity or age of the victim.

The NOPD said that the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for his injuries. The condition of the victim is unknown at the time. Police have not released any other information regarding the suspects or the motive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD 7th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6070.