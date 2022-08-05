NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the South 7th Ward. According to the NOPD, a male victim of unknown age was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The incident happened around noon.

Police received reports of the incident around 11:14 a.m. and it was confirmed just before 11:30 a.m. The NOPD has not provided the identity of the victim or what led up to the incident. The homicide is still under investigation at the time.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.