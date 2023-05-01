Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the person they say is responsible for a burglary in a New Orleans East neighborhood.

On April 23, just before 10 a.m. police say a man was caught on security camera in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he reportedly forced his way into a victim’s apartment demanding cash.

After refusing, the subject reportedly physically assaulted the victim before leaving. A woman also caught on the security camera is wanted by officers for questioning in regard to the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the pictured subject and/or person of interest is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

