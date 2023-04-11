NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Car owners in a Lakeview neighborhood woke up Tuesday morning to a street of shattered glass.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, thieves reportedly smashed windows and broke into at least nine vehicles in the 6600 block of Louisville Street and stole property. Another car was also broken into in the 6000 block of Vicksburg Street nearby.

One car owner says the reality of the crime just doesn’t hit home until it happens to you.

“I think it’s disappointing that, you know, people would do this to their community… You know… That a… I mean, you always see the reports, you see the news… It happens. I guess whenever it happens to you it makes it feel more real,” said victim Adam Calusen.

Anyone with information about the breaking is asked to call Crimestoppers (504) 822-1111.

