NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The merchants of Magazine Street have invited the public to partake in an after-hour holiday celebration.

Happening Saturday, Dec. 2 is the Magazine Street Holiday Champagne Stroll, where shoppers can sip and stroll while picking out gifts for their loved ones.

Over 100 merchants will be participating as they offer special deals, promotions and entertainment. Small bites will also be provided along with sparkling wine in special event cups.

Participating stores will have a green, white and red sticker on display reading “Holiday Stroll, STOP.” The event will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

For a list of participating shops, visit the Magazine Street website.

