NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police is advising drivers of severe weather driving conditions ahead of freezing conditions starting on Monday, Jan. 12.

The Greater New Orleans area is expected to see temperatures in the teens next week. As of now, Wednesday looks like it will be the coldest with teens and 20s across the area.

LSP leaders said freezing rain and sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice over quickly. Roadway closures are possible and expected across the state.

LSP advises that drivers follow these driving tips:

Avoid unnecessary travel

Slow down on roadways and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Maintain your distance between other vehicles

Brake gently as you approach stops

Do not cruise control while driving in wet or icy conditions

Know that ice might be difficult to see on overpasses, bridges and shady spots on the roadway

If you start to skid, you can take your foot off the gas and steer into the skid until you regain control

Use low-beam headlights if it’s raining or sleeting.

Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles, as well as first responders

Make sure everyone in the car is buckled up.

Hazardaous roadways conditions can be reported to *LSP (*577) or contact local police by dialing 911.

The City of New Orleans and Jefferson Parish have already announced freeze plans ahead of the severe weather next week.

