NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Throughout the month of July, Louisiana residents will be able to visit the WWII museum for half the price.

From July 1-31, residents must present a valid state ID to gain access to the museum’s immersive galleries and experience Expression of America for 50% off. Officials say it is a great way to escape the summer heat.

Included in the discounted rates, is the new Walt Disney Studios and WWII exhibit exploring over 500 rare historical objects and film clips showing its support for Allied victory. Starting Friday, June 30 the Go for Broke Spirit: Legacy in Portraits exhibit opens exploring th the service and patriotism, and legacy of second-generation Japanese American WWII veterans.

Visitors will also be able to witness the Expressions of America nighttime sound and light show featuring the Victory Belles and a series of inspiring images to take you on a trip back in time.

Admission and Expressions of America tickets will start at $10 with the $& option of a 4D film experience Beyond All Boundaries and the interactive Final Mission: USS Tang Submarine Experience. The 50% discount is limited to four admissions per ID.

Tickets may be pre-purchased online.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories