NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Environment Protection Agency announced more than $3 million in grants for Louisiana organizations to advance environmental justice.

A total of $3,149,999 million will be allotted to the following organizations:

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

Thrive New Orleans

Micah Six Eight Mission

Groundwork New Orleans

The Louisiana Department of Health

New Orleans Congressman Troy Carter said the grant funding is a milestone in the New Orleans’ journey to a greener and environmentally responsible future.

“I’m also proud that this grant aims to ensure that federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution. Environmental justice must be at the center of any action to address disproportionate health and environmental impacts on communities, especially communities of color. Together, we will make New Orleans a shining example of environmental stewardship, equity, and progress,” said Carter.

To learn more about the programs and environmental justice, visit the EPA’s website.

