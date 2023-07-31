NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three LCMC hospitals across the state of Louisiana have earned a high grade on a national list for social responsibility.

Recognized by the 2023-2024 Lown Institute Hospital Index, West Jefferson Medical Center, New Orleans East Hospital, and Touro Infirmary were recognized for their strong performance across metrics of health equity, patient outcomes, and value of care, receiving an “A” grade.

“LCMC Health is truly honored to have our hospitals recognized by the Lown Institute, acknowledging our dedicated commitment to social responsibility,” said Dr. Toni Flowers, LCMC Health Chief Diversity and Social Responsibility Officer.

Of the more than 3,600 hospitals evaluated nationwide, with 76 in Louisiana, West Jefferson ranked #1, Turo at #5, and New Orleans East Hospital at #8. Also included in the top 50 list were Tulane University and East Jefferson General Hospital.

“Over the past year, we’ve embarked on a transformative journey, evaluating the process, challenging our hospitals to assess our practices for equitable care for every patient. As we persist in our vision of prioritizing health equity, patient outcomes, and value of care, we eagerly look forward to our path in becoming an extraordinary socially responsible health system,” said Flowers.

President of the Lown Institute Vikas Saini, MD, said it is important to hold the high-performing hospitals up as an example for others to follow because when communities have access to socially responsible healthcare, our nation grows stronger.

