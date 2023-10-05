NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The new Louisiana Civil Rights Museum, located inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, will officially open to the public on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said it has been quite the journey to have the civil rights heroes honored in such a way.

“We are excited to open the doors of the Louisiana Civil Rights Museum and invite everyone to come explore the past and be inspired for the future.”

The 5,000 square feet design concept is said to be inspired by the Louisiana Civil Rights Trial which organizes significant, historical events and sites.

Visitors will follow civil rights “pathways” featuring immersive and interactive exhibits that reveal how activism, demonstrations and more led to the civil rights movement and triumphs in Louisiana.

The museum’s layout is organized in three parallel paths representing a particular right.

At one end of the museum, visitors will learn about the resilience grown from Louisiana’s African-American culture. On the other end, a broader story aimed at helping to understand the history of each civil right.

The interactive experience will include moments in history such as the Southern University sit-ins and stories told by actors Wendell Pierce and Lynn Whitfield.

Another immersive activity will be the “dream cube.” Visitors will step inside and use artificial intelligence to ask historical figures questions about their time during the movement.

The museum officially opens to the public on Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission during the first week, Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit the Louisiana Civil Rights Museum website.

