NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the collaboration of state universities and health organizations with the goal of attaining the state’s first National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center.

Officials with Edwards’ office said the statewide collaboration will include LSU, LCMC Health, Louisiana Cancer Research Center and Tulane University, “resulting in the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center.”

While working to earn the national designation, officials said the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center will work with Tulane University, Xavier University and Ochsner for cancer diagnosis, detection and treatment education and research.

At a Monday ceremony at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, Edwards said, “A National Cancer Institute designation will allow people in Louisiana, everybody in Louisiana, including our most vulnerable population members, who may not have the means to travel out of state to stay home and get the very best possible care right here in Louisiana.”

Edwards said he hopes the designation will improve Louisiana’s cancer outcomes and drive economic growth by attracting more companies, researchers and clinicians to the state.

