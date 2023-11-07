NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana and New Orleans transportation and law enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of dense fog and low visibility on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, and Louisiana State Police are working together to patrol the area and monitor weather conditions.

NOPD officials said additional traffic units and patrol officers will be monitoring the area overnight on Tuesday.

They said LSP and the DOTD will have units monitoring weather and road conditions starting at 3:30 a.m.

In addition to extra units and officers, barricades and flares will be positioned to guide drivers if needed.

NOPD officials said the preparations come after several crashes on I-10 in New Orleans East that left one person dead and injured eight others Tuesday morning. The crashes occurred near Irish Bayou, as drivers lost visibility in morning fog, coupled with smoke from a New Orleans East wildfire.

NOPD officials also provided the following safety tips for driving through fog:

If you encounter low to no visibility, report it by calling 911.

Slow down if conditions do become foggy and if visibility worsens, get off the interstate if possible until conditions clear.

Limit distractions and keep your eyes on the road.

Turn off the automatic settings and turn headlights to ‘on’ position.

Don’t drive with your hazard lights or high beams on.

Pull over to the shoulder as a last resort- do not stop in the middle of the road/interstate.

