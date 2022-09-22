NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Betsy’s Pancake House, a New Orleans restaurant that’s been in operation since 1986, will soon close its doors due to growing crime concerns, the restaurant’s owners said this week.

With the restaurant opening at 5:30 a.m. daily, owners say employees and customers no longer feel safe during the early morning hours of operation. With many of Betsy’s employees being family members, the family has talked about either moving to Jefferson Parish or closing its doors for good.

Mary Murdock, the co-owner of Betsy’s Pancake House said the restaurant is a part of her mother’s legacy.

“It was opened by my mother, and she was killed by a home invasion so this is her legacy, and it is really sad. I don’t want to lose her legacy,” said Murdock.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Family members say that Betsy was a single mom who opened the business to feed the family growing up. The owners are expected to make a decision soon on whether or not they will be closing.