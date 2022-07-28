NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday, WRLDINVSN founders Nicholas Clark and Marlon Watts will join Pastor Jonathan Everett of Rock of Ages Church to host an event meant to reduce gun violence in the city. The name of the event is called “Activate Your VSN.” It is a gun buy-back and back-to-school bash. The trio’s vision is to help reduce gun violence by encouraging people to voluntarily turn in or sell guns they no longer want.

Pastor Jonathan Everett said the violent crime is becoming overwhelming. “We get a large influx of guns it’s too excessive in our community and we’re just trying our best to retain those guns and make sure we get them out of the hands of our kids when they’re not at the age to be able to handle it.”

The New Orleans Police Department said no questions will be asked and no arrest will be made. The only goal is to get guns off the streets. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The free event will also feature a school supply giveaway for teachers and students, food trucks, a gospel concert, a health expo, face painting, a 60ft. obstacle course, a rock wall, and more.