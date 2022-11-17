NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the State of Louisiana are gearing up for the second year of being featured in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and of course, that means the unveiling of a new and improved float!

At a press conference on Thursday, the Louisiana Office of Tourism alongside Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will be in New Orleans to unveil Louisiana’s own taste of the bayou that will light up the streets of New York.

Watch the press conference live at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.