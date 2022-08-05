NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommy Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”

Williams continued, “Justice was served. The man that took Tommy away from all of you was convicted.”

In January of 2017, 29-year-old Tommie Wimberley died after being shot inside a vehicle near Mandeville Street and Claiborne Avenue, in the St. Roch neighborhood. DA Williams said that the suspect “laid in wait for the victim’s vehicle,” before turning the 1600 block into a “warzone.”

Details from the shooting were released and revealed that several people were outside when gunshots rang out. Cars, houses, businesses, and people were shot by the suspect.