LIVE BLOG: Jesuit vs Catholic-BR in LHSAA Division I state championship

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 03: An exterior view of Yulman Stadium on September 3, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Jesuit Blue Jays will attempt to win its first state championship since 2013. But to do so, they will have a monumental task in defeating Catholic of Baton Rouge, a team that has played in five consecutive state tile games as the defending Division I champions.

The Blue Jays, led by first-year Jesuit coach Ryan Manale, face off with the Bears is set for 7 p.m. at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Follow along as it happens with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels below: