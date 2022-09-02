NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Football season is here and this upcoming weekend the Superdome will be packed. On Sunday, September 4, the LSU Tigers will take the Florida State Seminoles at 6:30 p.m. Before heading out to the game some may be looking for a drink or bite nearby. Here is a list of places you can go to before and after the game.

If you are looking to grab a bite you can walk to the following locations:

Copper Vine

Walk-On’s

Juan’s Flying Burrito

Blaze Pizza

Johny Sanchez

Dave & Busters

Maypop

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Jimmy John’s

If you are looking for a quick cocktail you can head down Poydras Street and head to Walk-On’s or Copper Vine. At Copper Vine, on all home game days, tailgaters can grab a drink to-go at the restaurant’s to-go window. Copper Vine is offering a variety of to-go drinks including rose/red/white wines, bloody Mary’s, Margaritas, Old Fashioneds, and more. Hours of operation are posted on each of the restaurant’s websites to plan ahead.