NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it’s nonprofits or churches, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude.

Here’s where you can find food for your Thanksgiving feast in the Greater New Orleans area.

Saturday, November 18

Abundant Life Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Church Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1701 Franklin Ave., New Orleans

Turkeys are available on a limited, first-come-first-served basis.

H.O.P.E. Fest Community Celebration & Turkey Giveaway

Running from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

13123 I-10 Service Rd., just off the Bullard exit

The event features a turkey giveaway, food, family-friendly activities and a prayer tent with dream interpretation.

The Friends of St. Henry Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway

Running from 10 a.m. until

821 General Pershing St., New Orleans

Baskets will provide food for at least four meals and include a frozen turkey.

Greater St. Stephen Ministries Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

Running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greater St. Stephen’s Morton Hall, 5600 Read Blvd., New Orleans

The event will feature nonperishable items and $20 grocery store gift cards that are first come, first serve.

Wednesday, November 22

InspireNOLA 1,000 Turkey and Hams Drive-Thru Giveaway

Running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

McDonogh 35 Senior High School, 4000 Roneagle Way, New Orleans

The event will feature food, game trucks, giveaways and special performances by Edna Karr alumnus.

