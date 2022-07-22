NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, heavy amounts of rain fell through the afternoon which caused several streets to flood around the city. According to NOLA Ready Streetwise, over 20 areas have reported street flooding.

WGNO was in Gentilly at the scene of Wisner and Carrollton where vehicles were driving through the flood waters. Reporter Anna McAllister says a car has been stuck in the flood water since WGNO arrived on the scene. When going through the flood water make to turn around and don’t risk going through the water.

Here are the streets to watch out for as of 5 p.m.:

Carrollton underpass

4:28 pm

underpass closed

3420 Palmyra St

4:42 pm

S Lopez St / Banks st

4:20 pm

Eagle St / Peach st

4:20 pm

1800 Gentilly Blvd

4:19 pm

Tulane av / S Carrollton av

4:19 pm

Elysian Fields av / Abundance st

4:17 pm

Governor Nicholls st / N Dorgenois St

4:17 pm

I-610 E / St Bernard Avenue

4:15 pm

Howard Avenue / Carondelet St

4:14 pm

3515 Broadway St

4:13 pm

1456 Verna St

4:12 pm

600 Esplanade Avenue

4:08 pm

1500 Canal St

4:07 pm

Gravier St / Freret St

4:05 pm

2100 Blk Dauphine St

4:04 pm

2100 Blk Royal St

4:04 pm

S Derbigny St / Erato St

4:04 pm

Dauphine St / St Louis St

4:03 pm

Poydras St / S Roman St

4:02 pm

To stay updated on the street closures and areas to avoid click here. NOLA Ready made an announcement on social media that neutral ground parking will be allowed until Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.