NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans City Council President Helena Morena has filed new legislation to prevent future contracting fraud when it comes to city deals.

It all started with the failed Smart Cities project. It was a program designed to expand internet access across New Orleans. But the Office of the Inspector General reported there may have been some insider deals rather than fairly selecting a company to head the deal.

According to the OIG, city employees violated several city and state laws, including false swearing and filing or maintaining false public records.

Morena is now proposing stronger legislation to prevent this from happening again.

If passed, it would require the OIG to be included in all city contracts, closing loopholes for pro bono or no compensation work. It would also require all city contracts to be entered into BRASS within 10 days, allowing more transparency in city contracts.

“I have heard, over time, a lot of criticism of the cost of the investigation into Smart Cities. And I think between the Inspector General’s report and all of the things we’ve found out since then, none of that would have happened had these ordinances been in place and common sense had prevailed,” said Councilmember-At-Large JP Morrell.

Councilmembers also discussed potential amendments to the ordinances, especially considering attorney fees, to be discussed in the next full city council meeting that’s scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts