NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement Tuesday, Oct. 3, announcing the reduction in violent crime throughout the city.

Part of the statement credits the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department for the “measurable drop” as Cantrell says their presence is directly responsible for the reduction.

“Through civilianization, alternative dispatch, the reimagining of deployment strategies and embracing upgraded technology, NOPD has implemented a public safety effort which resulted in violent crime falling drastically and swiftly, while outpacing national trends. Our officers are using every available tool in the toolbox to help move New Orleans forward while making it safer for residents and visitors,” said Cantrell.

During Cantrell’s weekly briefing, she provided the latest crime statistics for 2023 rates compared to 2022. As of Oct. 1, the Metropolitan Crime Commission noted a 19% drop in homicides, a 16% drop in shootings, a 48% drop in carjackings and a 31% drop in armed robberies.

To view the crime trend rates for the year, visit the MCC website.

“The NOPD is once again leading the charge and showcasing its position as a world-class police department. I want to also thank the residents and visitors for embracing and re-engaging with the NOPD to help build back up much-needed trust. We know this cannot be done without each and every one of you. Let’s continue to build off this momentum and move our city forward together,” said Cantrell.

